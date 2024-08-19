Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

