Apollon Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.2% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,973. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

