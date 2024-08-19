Apollon Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Apollon Financial LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.5% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NOBL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 373,659 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
