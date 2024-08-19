Apollon Financial LLC Has $453,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $113.94. 1,932,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,259. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

