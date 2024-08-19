Apollon Financial LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apollon Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,172. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

