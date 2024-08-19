Apollon Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.88. 43,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,646. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $250.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

