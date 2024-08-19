Apollon Financial LLC Sells 106 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apollon Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.55. 5,158,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,280. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.