Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,646 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.97. The stock had a trading volume of 454,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,476. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

