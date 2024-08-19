Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,779. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.39.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.