Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,030. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

