Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $20.89 during trading hours on Monday. 9,917,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

