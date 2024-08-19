Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $281.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,258. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.