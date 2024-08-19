Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,544,000 after acquiring an additional 788,735 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $173,692,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $75,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,014. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $283.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

