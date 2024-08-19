Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.76. 2,658,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $413.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

