Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 13,659.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in MSCI by 346.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 108,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 83,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.53. 390,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,544. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

