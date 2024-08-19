Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $173.82. 3,340,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,042. The company has a market capitalization of $238.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.