Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 159,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 20,500,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,284,148. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.