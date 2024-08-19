Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.05. 1,545,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,988. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

