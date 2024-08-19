Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

BATS OMFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. 593,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

