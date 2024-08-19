Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

