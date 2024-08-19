Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,724 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,431,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

