Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock valued at $472,358,647. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

