Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,995,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,160,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,262. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.