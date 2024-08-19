Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.66 on Monday, hitting $563.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,988. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

