Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

