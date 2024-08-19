Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $870.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,893. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $802.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

