Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 93,060 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 406,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,686,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.13. 999,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

