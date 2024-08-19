Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Get Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.69 on Monday, hitting $346.99. 704,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.