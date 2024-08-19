Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Aramark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,141,000 after buying an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 681,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aramark by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after buying an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

