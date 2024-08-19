ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC Document Solutions stock remained flat at $2.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,129. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.