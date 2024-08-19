ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
ARC Document Solutions stock remained flat at $2.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,129. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Featured Articles
