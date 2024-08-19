Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 881,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCH traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 243,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.52. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $120.52 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.