Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 2,304,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,424. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

