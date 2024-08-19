Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457. The company has a market cap of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.76. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

