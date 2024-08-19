Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Update

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.8 days.
Ascential Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Ascential has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.
Ascential Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.