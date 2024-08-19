Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Update

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.8 days.

Ascential Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Ascential has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

