Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.89

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 1870847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.