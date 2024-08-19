ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in July

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $45.57 on Monday. ASR Nederland has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $48.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

