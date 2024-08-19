Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57 and a beta of 0.38. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

