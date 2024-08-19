Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Buys £17,150 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregson purchased 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($21,897.34).

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 371 ($4.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30).

Atalaya Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is presently 3,043.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATYM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.47) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

