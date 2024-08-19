ATB Capital Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$0.80

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.79.

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

