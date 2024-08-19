Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. 751,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,470. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

