Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Avance Gas Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of AVACF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.57.
About Avance Gas
