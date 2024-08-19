Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Avance Gas Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AVACF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

