AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,155. AZZ has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 38.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in AZZ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

