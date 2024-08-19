Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Baidu by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 111.5% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 45.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BIDU opened at $88.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

