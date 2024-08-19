Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of BIDU opened at $88.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.