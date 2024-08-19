Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

BSBR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.69. 227,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

