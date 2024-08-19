Barclays Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSKD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.66 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.