Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 18,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,961. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,347 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

