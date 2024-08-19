Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.45. 44,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,348,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after buying an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $127,530,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.