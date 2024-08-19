Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biglari
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Biglari Stock Up 0.0 %
BH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.17. Biglari has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.