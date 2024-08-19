Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biglari

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Biglari Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Biglari by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Biglari by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

BH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.17. Biglari has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.