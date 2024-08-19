BitShares Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $63,051.08 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

