BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of BJ opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

